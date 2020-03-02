Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha Seats: NDA May Lose 4 to 5 Seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notification for Biennial Elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the seats of the members who would be retiring in April-2020. These elections will be contested for 55 seats across 17 states.

The previous biennial elections were conducted in March 2018 and since then 14 states went to the polls, resulting in significant change in the composition of the respective state assemblies.

The changes in the strength of various political parties in the state assemblies could be reflected in their respective strength in the Rajya Sabha.