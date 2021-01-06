Pollachi Sexual Assault: CBI Arrests 3, Including AIADMK Member

In addition to the four accused, a fifth accused, R Manivannan, was arrested and is said to have confessed to raping 'a few women' along with the other four. Manivannan, alias Mani, had been arrested after he surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Coimbatore in March 2019.

The four – Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish and Vasanthkumar – were arrested and charge-sheeted under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe), and 394 (robbery) of the IPC; Section 66E of the IT Act (violation of privacy); and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Sexual Harassment of Women Act (sexual harassment).