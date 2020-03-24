Release Other Detainees: Politicians on Omar Abdullah's Release

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 24 March, hailed the release of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah from over seven months detention after nullification of Article 370 and demanded the release of all detainees in the Union Territory.

Welcoming the release of its vice-president, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference also sought the release of all political detainees and others languishing in jails inside and outside J&K since the nullification of Article 370 and revocation of J&K special status.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed happiness over the revocation of Omar's PSA (Public Safety Act) detention, but said total redemption of the situation was not possible until all political detainees were not released.