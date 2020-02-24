‘Disturbing, Condemnable’: Politicians React to Delhi Violence
Violence stemming from clashes that began at CAA protests in Delhi's Jaffrabad-Maujpur region on Sunday, 23 February, spread across northeast Delhi on Monday. The violence erupted from clashes that took place between anti-CAA-NRC protesters and those rallying in support of the laws. Section 144 was imposed in the area and metro services were also shut.
Various politicians and public figures took to Twitter to express their sentiments and lobby for peace.
Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, took to the social media platform to update the public about the situation, and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.
Leaders Push For Peace
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had spoken to Baijal, who had assured him that more police forces would be sent to the area. Kejriwal urged people to remain peaceful, saying that violence did not solve anything.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too posted on similar lines, adding that violence could never be justified.
Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who was present at the protests for some time, was one of the first to bring up the rising violence and posted a letter urging the police to act. He later also followed up with a tweet saying, "This is National Capital of India on a day we wish to showcase our country to the world!" apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to the country.
Government’s Silence Questioned
Various leaders, from many parties and outfits, questioned the lack of any statement from the government on the matter, and compared the extensive media coverage of the Trump visit to the less attention on the violence. Senior Congress member Shashi Tharoor tweeted that Indian media was only boosting the government while it was world media who reported the truth.
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury questioned the silence of BJP leaders. He went on to blame incendiary statements by leaders for the violence taking place.
#DelhiBurning was trending on Twitter as many people began tweeting about the violence.
