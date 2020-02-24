‘Disturbing, Condemnable’: Politicians React to Delhi Violence

Violence stemming from clashes that began at CAA protests in Delhi's Jaffrabad-Maujpur region on Sunday, 23 February, spread across northeast Delhi on Monday. The violence erupted from clashes that took place between anti-CAA-NRC protesters and those rallying in support of the laws. Section 144 was imposed in the area and metro services were also shut.

Various politicians and public figures took to Twitter to express their sentiments and lobby for peace.

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, took to the social media platform to update the public about the situation, and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.