‘Strange Times’: Politicians, Activists React to Disha Ravi’s Bail

Ravi has also been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
A day after Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi, and charged her with sedition, Bengaluru-based activists staged a protest in solidarity with her in the city.
i

Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on Tuesday, 23 February, in the Delhi Police’s ‘toolkit’ case. She has also been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release.

Reacting to this news, several politicians, journalists and academics praised the court for the bail order, while also expressing incredulity at the system which allowed for Ravi’s arrest.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February, on charges of “sharing and spreading” the ‘toolkit’ document which supported the farmers’ protest, and was posted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

In response to her daughter getting bail after being detained for over a week, Ravi’s mother Manjula expressed, “We are happy. We believe in the system and the law,” ANI quoted.
‘Strange Times’: Politicians, Activists React to Disha Ravi’s Bail
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
