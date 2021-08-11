After Lok Sabha Adjourned, Speaker Meets PM, Sonia Gandhi & Others

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 11 August, top leaders of different political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his official chamber.

NDTV reported that the meeting was a customary affair after the end of a parliamentary session.

Apart from PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other MPs from Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, BJD were present at the meeting. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was also present at the meet.