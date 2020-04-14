‘Hollow on Specifics’: Cong Leaders Slam PM Modi’s Lockdown Speech

Congress leaders on Tuesday, 14 April, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government after the PM’s address to the nation where he announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till 3 May to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue [sic]," he asked.

He said the PM can be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.