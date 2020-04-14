‘Hollow on Specifics’: Cong Leaders Slam PM Modi’s Lockdown Speech
Congress leaders on Tuesday, 14 April, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government after the PM’s address to the nation where he announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till 3 May to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.
"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue [sic]," he asked.
He said the PM can be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.
"After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle india and MSMEs [sic]," he said.
‘Cry, My Beloved Country’
Meanwhile, senior party leader P Chidambaram, while supporting the decision to extend the lockdown, remarked that the "livelihood for the poor – their survival – is not among the priorities of the government."
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, too, supported the announcement of lockdown extension by PM Modi, but added that "he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet."
In an address to the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, PM Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till 3 May to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.