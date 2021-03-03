Cops Force Girls to Strip, Dance in Jalgaon Hostel; Probe Ordered
Some policemen reportedly entered the hostel on 1 March under the pretext of probing alleged illegal activities.
A horrific incident came to light on Wednesday, 3 March, from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon where several policemen entered a shelter home for women and forced them to strip and dance before them, sending shockwaves across the state and leading to a war of words between the government and the Opposition in the state Assembly.
The incident came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the matter.
WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?
The incident took place in a shelter home called Ashadeep Women’s Hostel in Jalgaon’s Ganesh Colony.
Some policemen reportedly entered the hostel on Monday, 1 March, under the pretext of probing alleged illegal activities being conducted at the place.
They then allegedly asked a few girls living in the hostel to strip and dance before them and also recorded videos. The policemen also allegedly threatened the girls who resisted.
As word went out, some volunteers of the Jannayak Foundation reached the spot but weren’t allowed to enter the premises.
A few women then narrated their ordeal to the volunteers from the windows, after which they approached Jalgaon District Collector Abhishek Raut, who launched an investigation into the matter.
STORM IN MAHARASHTRA PARLIAMENT OVER INCIDENT
The incident rocked the ongoing Assembly session in Maharashtra on Wednesday, where BJP MP and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded President’s Rule in the state citing deteriorating law and order, which NCP MP Nawab Malik said was a threat being issued by the Opposition.
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis backed the demand, saying the Opposition was in all its rights to demand so, considering the law and order situation in the state.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the House that a four-member committee has been formed to probe the matter and a report has been sought within two days time.
