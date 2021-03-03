Cops Force Girls to Strip, Dance in Jalgaon Hostel; Probe Ordered

A horrific incident came to light on Wednesday, 3 March, from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon where several policemen entered a shelter home for women and forced them to strip and dance before them, sending shockwaves across the state and leading to a war of words between the government and the Opposition in the state Assembly.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the matter.