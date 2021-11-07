ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Srinagar District

Police sources said terrorists fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in SD Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A policeman was killed by terrorists in J&amp;K's Srinagar district on Sunday, 7 November, police said.</p><p><br></p></div>
Police sources said terrorists fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in S.D. Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.

"He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition and doctors declared him dead on arrival," a source said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, sources said.

