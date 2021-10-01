Police Uses Water Cannons to Disperse Farmers in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia reached the venue and was quoted as saying, “We are also your children and doing our duty as government officers. You have a right to hold a peaceful protest but not to cross limits by throwing barricades. The programme has been organised by social organisations and if you start protesting against the organisations, where will society move? I urge you not to take the law into your hands”, Hindustan Times reported.

Punia added, "Fifteen people have been allowed to protest peacefully", ANI reported.

Chautala is also scheduled to visit Jharli village power plant for unveiling a statue of a soldier, after attending the college programme.