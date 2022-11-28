Police Van Carrying Aaftab Poonawala Attacked By Men With Swords in Delhi
A few men, who claim to be a part of Hindu Sena, have been detained by Delhi Police in connection with the attack.
A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of the horrific murder of girlfriend Shraddha Walker in Delhi, was attacked by a group of sword-wielding men outside the Forensic Science Lab in Delhi's Rohini on Monday evening. GS Sidhu, DCP Rohini, told The Quint that Poonawala was not injured in the attack.
"Some people have been detained. The van managed to leave from the spot immediately after the incident call was made," DCP Rohini told The Quint. The DCP added that reports of the Hindu Sena members carrying out the attack is "being investigated.”
“The Delhi Police has told me that those men (who attacked the van carrying Aaftab Poonawala) are members of the Hindu Sena. Whatever step they have taken is their personal decision. Hindu Sena doesn’t support any such act that is against the Indian Constitution or the law, " Vishnu Gupta, National President, Hindu Sena, told The Quint.
Hindu Sena Does Not Support Such Acts'
“The Delhi Police has told me that those men (who attacked the van carrying Aaftab Poonawala) are members of the Hindu Sena. Whatever step they have taken is their personal decision. Hindu Sena doesn’t support any such act that is against the Indian Constitution or the law, " Vishnu Gupta, National President, Hindu Sena, told The Quint.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details. )
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.