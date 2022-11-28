Police Van Carrying Aaftab Poonawala Attacked By Men With Swords in Delhi

"Some people have been detained. The van managed to leave from the spot immediately after the incident call was made," DCP Rohini told The Quint. The DCP added that reports of the Hindu Sena members carrying out the attack is "being investigated.”

“The Delhi Police has told me that those men (who attacked the van carrying Aaftab Poonawala) are members of the Hindu Sena. Whatever step they have taken is their personal decision. Hindu Sena doesn’t support any such act that is against the Indian Constitution or the law, " Vishnu Gupta, National President, Hindu Sena, told The Quint.