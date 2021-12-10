Assistant Constables, Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Fight for Shoes, Clothes
Hundreds of Sahayak Arakshaks laid down arms and protested in the Maoist-dominated area.
While the assistant constables were on their shift patrolling the Maoist territory on 6 November, their kin marched to Raipur in Chhattisgarh from different parts of the state demanding promotion and increase in payment for their kin on duty.
Tasked with mostly frontline duties like road opening and patrolling, an assistant constable (Sahayak Arakshak) in Chhattisgarh Police earns Rs 15,000 per month. Along with assistant constables, many also work as home-guard jawans (Nagar Sainiks) and covert soldiers (Gopneeya Sainiks) earning Rs 13,000 and Rs 12,000 per month respectively.
Kin of On-Duty Jawan Stage Protest in Raipur
Hundreds of family members assembled outside the police headquarters in Naya Raipur demanding a hike in salary for their kin in police.
Fearing disturbance, the police personnel transferred the family members to a make-do jail in Sapre school ground in Raipur. Several family members alleged that, during the protest, they were handled roughly by the on-duty police officials.
After some reassurances, the family members returned to their homes on 8 November. However, the news of them being beaten and harassed by the police during the protest had already reached the on-duty jawans.
Kin Harassed, Demands Not Met, On-Duty Officers Refuse To Serve
Aggrieved by the news of harassment of their family members and others at the hands of the police, hundreds of Sahyak Arakshaks, Gopneeya Sainiks, and Nagar Sainiks gave up their arms and started assembling near Bijapur headquarters in Bastar on 8 November.
“I have been injured twice in the bomb blasts, and while I got myself on the frontline, the promotion was awarded to my seniors. The second time when I got myself injured I wasn’t even paid medical allowance. We bet our lives every time we go on an operation and it’s us who get shot the first but we are overlooked every time when it comes to promotion, allowances, and other amenities.”Sukhram Mandavi, an assistant constable posted in Bastar
Along with assistant constables, Nagar Sainiks and Gopneeya Sainik have also laid down their arms and joined the protest.
Many jawans have alleged that apart from discrepancies in the salary, they are also protesting against the exploitative behaviour of the senior cadre.
“We are the first ones to go out. We are the first ones to get the information about the Maoists and face their bullets. But the senior cadre always treat us as lesser. We are exploited on all fronts – from long duty hours to meagre income – and our sacrifices go unnoticed. We will not tolerate this now,”said a Sahayak Arakshak requesting anonymity.
Who Are the Sahayak Arakshaks in Chhattisgarh?
The first step in forming the cadre that is known today as Sahayak Arakshaks was taken in 2005. The then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government constituted a civilians-led anti-Maoist force called the Special Police Officers (SPOs) and those surrendering from among the Maoists were also given a space among the SPOs.
In 2011, when Supreme Court banned the Salwa Judum and directed the state to stop using the SPOs in counter-insurgency tactics, a separate force called the District Reserve Guards (DRGs) was formed, and the SPOs were accommodated in the DRG cadre.
Soldiers Allege Substandard Facilities
The jawans claimed that they are not provided with even basic facilities like shoes and uniform. The officers turn them away saying these things are not sanctioned for them.
“We can’t help anyone even if they are in dire need. We do not have enough to get two square meals for our family. How can we help others? We are not even provided with the basic facilities like shoes and uniforms. We buy these things on our own and manage our households all in just our meagre salary. The officers come from outside, get stars after stars and here we are unable to even pay the school fees and put food on our family’s table,” lamented another protesting police officer.
What Is Next for the Protesting Police?
“Our only demand is that we get promoted and are provided with the basic facilities that a soldier should get. Let us at least feed our family properly. We do not want anything from the sky; we just want the basic things so that we can live and educate our children,”the jawan added.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has constituted a high-level committee to look into the matter and submit its report within a month. The committee will consider the inputs of the representatives of protesting soldiers and action will be taken within a month.
“We have been assured of expedited process by the committee and hence we are temporarily stopping the protest tonight on 9 November. We will go back and join our duties. We are hoping that things will improve from here on,”said Ujjawal Diwan, one of the representatives.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.