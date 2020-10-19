Cop Shot Dead by Terrorists Near His House in J&K’s Anantnag
The police officer was shot dead when he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque.
A police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 19 October, when he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.
The deceased inspector, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in Anantnag district, the police said, adding that the investigation is underway.
Security forces had cordoned off the area where the incident took place to nab the attackers, ANI reported. According to NDTV, the inspector was posted at a police training centre in Pulwama district.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
