Police Officer Arrested for Raping Woman Complainant in Alwar
The crime took place in Kherli Police Station inside the room where the accused Sub-Inspector lived.
A 54-year-old police Sub-Inspector (SI) was arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday, 7 March, for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had gone to the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband, reported Hindustan Times.
The crime allegedly took place in the premises of the district’s Kherli Police Station inside the room where the accused SI lived, the police told The Indian Express.
As per the police, the woman got in touch with the officer on 2 March to file a complaint against her husband.
As per the complaint filed by the victim, she went to the police station around 5:30 pm on 2 March to file a case against her husband when the SI identified as Bharat Singh offered to help her in the case. He raped her for three days between 2 March and 4 March.
Alwar Superintendent of Police Ashok Chauhan reportedly said that the SI took the victim to his quarter and sexually molested her. “The SI attempted to molest the victim again when she visited the police station on Sunday evening to get information about her case,’’ he added.
Chauhan asked the victim to file a case against the accused SI, after he learnt about the assault from another police officer she had confided in.
He further said that an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 (rape) IPC, and Singh was arrested. “A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations,” he added.
Action is also being taken against the SHO of the police station.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times & The Indian Express)
