Teachers' Job Aspirants in Patna Clash With Police; Water Canons, Lathis Used

Alleging that 50,000 out of 90,000 teachers' posts were vacant, they appealed to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to fasten up the process.

"When we met Tejashwi Ji before he became deputy CM, he had told us that the situation would be better once the government in Bihar changed. Now that it has, why are they not doing anything about our distress?" the protestors asked.

Responding to the protestors, Tejashwi Yadav, who stepped in as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's deputy after the recent political upheaval in the state, said that the new government was working towards providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth.

"The BJP has wasted two years but now we are working. Please don't panic and have patience," he said in a statement.