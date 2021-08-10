ADVERTISEMENT

Police Lathi-Charge Girl Students Protesting Board Results in Jharkhand

The girl students had gathered at the Dhanbad collectorate to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Girl students in Dhanbad who were protesting over the board examination results declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), were allegedly lathi-charged by the Jharkhand Police on Friday, 6 August.</p></div>
Girl students in Dhanbad who were protesting over the unsatisfactory board examination results of Class 10 and Class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), were lathi-charged by the Jharkhand Police on Friday, 6 August, for demanding reconsideration of their performance.

As per the video clips making rounds on social media, the police lathi-charged the girl students at the Dhanbad collectorate where they had gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta.

The protesting girls forced their way to the gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force, news agency ANI reported.

State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a well-established procedure for reassessment. If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell," ANI reported.

He added, "As far as the lathi-charge is concerned, the (Dhanbad) DC has constituted an enquiry.”

Demanding strong action, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Jharkhand said in a tweet, "The oppressive government of Jharkhand wants to suppress the voice of the people, yesterday's lathi-charge on girl students in Dhanbad is a shameful act. The public will answer them soon."

(With inputs from ANI)

