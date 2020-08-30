Cops Fired Without Warning on Procession, Say J&K Pellet Victims

Warning: Some readers may find pictures in the article disturbing.

The aunt of Suhail Ahmad, 18, sheds silent tears when her thumb and index finger pull apart the bruised lids of his left eye. Her hand shivers to touch the scary, bluish-red skin dotted by tiny red pockmarks from the impact of pellets.

“Most of the pellets were removed by doctors yesterday but two are still lodged in his skull,” Fatima, Suhail’s aunt, told The Quint at Ward No 8 of SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Suhail, she said, went through one surgery in the badly damaged eye last night.