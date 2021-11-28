Police Busts Gang That Cheated People by Promising Oxygen Cylinders, 9 Arrested

With this, the police registered a case and began tracing the phone number and money trail.

The police was quoted as saying, “Initially, we identified three accused along with details of the bank accounts and phone numbers. They were traced to Bihar and our team arrested them there. We found they are involved in one more case. During investigation and questioning, we found the gang has several modules and arrested six more people from West Bengal and Bihar.”

The accused have been identified as Sarita Devi, Pinki Devi, Amit Roushan, Nitish Kumar, Sanu Nandi, Soumen Mondal, Utpal Ghosal, Pawan, and Kamal Kant. Moreover, a total of nine mobile phones, one laptop, 11 SIM cards and seven ATM cards have been recovered from them, Times of India reported.

DCP (Cyber) KPS Malhotra explained that the gang is divided into six parts:

First, the mastermind who oversaw the functioning of all modules and handled social media

Second, tele callers who posed as vendors

Third, the account handlers who operated the bank accounts and circulated the cheated money

Fourth, the account providers who procured bank accounts from rural areas and gave the details to the handlers

Fifth, the SIM card providers who fraudulently bought multiple SIMs on fake IDs

Sixth, the account holders, mostly people from a poor financial background who provided their details in order to earn some money, without knowing about the scam.

Police further informed that all nine have been booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).