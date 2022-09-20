'Poisoning Minds': BJP Leader as Mehbooba Objects to Hindu Hymns in J&K Schools

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed her objections over students in Kashmir being compelled to chant 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravinder Raina on Tuesday, 20 September, accused Mufti of "poisioning young minds."

"Mahatma Gandhi united the whole nation by this bhajan during the freedom struggle. The school children also sing 'lab pe aati hai dua banke tamanna meri... (my heart's desire comes to my lips as a prayer)' in their morning assembly and there was no objection from anyone," news agency PTI quoted Raina as saying.

The BJP leader accused Mufti of 'playing politics' and stirring a controversy.

"This country belongs to all of us, the people of all faiths – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and others. Mehbooba should read more often Allama Iqbal's 'mazhab nahin sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna' (religion does not teach us to fight)," the saffron party leader said.