Poet’s Daughter Among 16 Women Arrested at CAA Protest In Lucknow

Sixteen women have been arrested at Lucknow's iconic clock tower on Monday, 20 January, which became the focal point for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the city. Two daughters of poet Munawwar Rana were also among the women arrested, reports Hindustan Times.

The women have been identified and accused of "rioting" and "unlawful assembly" in three criminal cases filed by the Lucknow Police. About 50 women started an indefinite sit-in on Friday and the crowd increased to thousands even as the police were snatching away their blankets and food on Saturday night.

According to one of the FIRs, police has alleged that Sumaiyya Rana and Faujia Rana (daughters of Munawwar Rana) and two other women were present at the protest and misbehaved with a woman constable. They have booked them under section 188 (disobeying government order) and section 353 (deterring public servant from performing duties).