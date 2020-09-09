Poets Branded Naxals by Both Cong & BJP: What is Kabir Kala Manch?

Kabir Kala Manch, a group of artists singing songs of Bahujans and Karl Marx, have been branded “naxals” by both Congress and BJP.

On Tuesday, 8 September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Elgar Parishad case arrested three members of the group saying that they were in touch with senior leaders of CPI(Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act “so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities”.

Targeted by the State ever since 2011, this Pune-based cultural group has repeatedly been accused of having “Maoist” links. But what is Kabir Kala Manch and why does the State consider them as their enemies?