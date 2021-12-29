ADVERTISEMENT

Poet Akbar Allahabadi Becomes Akbar 'Prayagraj' After UP Education Site Hacked

The act has been explained as an expression of resentment over the government's renaming of the city of Allahabad.

After a hacking operation into the website of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission on Tuesday, 28 December, the last names of various renowned poets were changed from 'Allahabadi' to 'Prayagraj.'

As per an official, the act was an expression of resentment over the Uttar Pradesh government's renaming of the city of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

“It was evidently a handiwork of some miscreants expressing their apparent resentment over the change of name of Allahabad,” Commission Chairman Ishwar Charan Vishvakarma told news agency PTI.

The names of Akbar Allahabadi, Tej Allahabadi, and Rasheed Allahabadi were tweaked to reflect the changed surname.

A complaint has been filed with the Cyber Cell of the city police in relation to the hacking incident, Dr Vishvakarma said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, amused netizens have taken to Twitter to express their views on their views.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018 had cleared the proposal for renaming the city Allahabad to ‘Prayagraj.’

