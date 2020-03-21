Pneumonia Patients Also to Be Tested for COVID-19: Health Ministry

In what is seen as a widening of its testing criteria, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday, 20 March, stated pneumonia patients will also be tested for COVID-19. The Centre notified new rules for hospitals across India to test patients suspected of having coronavirus. These new rules will be in place till 31 March and may be revised.

“No suspected COVID-19 patient should be turned away from any hospital and the admission of any such patient should be notified to NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) or IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Program) immediately. Similarly, all pneumonia patients must also be notified to NCDC or IDSP so that they can be tested for COVID-19,” the new rules state. Hospitals have also been advised to ensure social distancing on their premises.