Video | PMO Allegedly Sent an Email Blast to Collect Funds for BJP

Is the Prime Minister’s Office allegedly using government machinery to collect funds for the BJP? The Quint has found that it would seem so.

Sampark.gov.in - is the official PR ID used for sending mails from the Prime Minister’s Office. It has been found that at least one lot of emails generated by the PMO's sampark.gov.in ID has allegedly been used to collect funds for the BJP. Use of government machinery to collect funds for a political party is a clear violation of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct.

On 21 October 2020, the Prime Minister’s Office is alleged to have sent an email blast through ‘no-reply@sampark.gov.in.’ – with the subject “Rajmata was a decisive leader & skilled administrator, says PM; People in rural India get ownership rights of their homes…More in the newsletter!”

When we clicked on this newsletter, we found seven articles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s progressive work.

So far there was no problem.