PM to Chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Thursday

The VGIR will be organised by the Union Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is a dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the government of India and financial market regulators.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.