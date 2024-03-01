PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 2024: Eligibility, Benefits, and Steps To Apply

The Union cabinet has finally approved the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY) scheme in India, under which almost one crore households of the country will be provided with free electricity of up to 300 units per month.

The PM-SGMBY scheme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024. Under this scheme, more than 1 crore households will be provided with rooftop solar.

In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month, said PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter).