PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 2024: Eligibility, Benefits, and Steps To Apply

The Union cabinet has finally approved the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY) scheme in India, under which almost one crore households of the country will be provided with free electricity of up to 300 units per month.
The PM-SGMBY scheme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024. Under this scheme, more than 1 crore households will be provided with rooftop solar.
In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month, said PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
When was PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Launched?
The PM-SGMBY scheme was launched in India on 13 February 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What are the Benefits of PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?
Following are some of the benefits of PM-SGMBY scheme 2024.
The scheme will provide free electricity to almost 1 crore people of India.
Through this scheme, users will be provided up to 300 units of free electricity per month.
People will get a subsidy on purchasing rooftop solar panels.
Under this scheme, people will get assistance from government to approve loans for the purchase of rooftop solar panels.
Eligibility for PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
Following is the eligibility criteria for the PM-SGMBY scheme 2024.
The people applying for this scheme must be the citizens of India.
A person should be more than 18 years to be eligible for this scheme.
This scheme is mainly for middle and low class income families.
People from all castes are eligible for PM-SGMBY scheme.
People must have linked their Aadhaar cards with the banks accounts to be eligible for this scheme.
PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 2024: Documents Required
Following is the list of documents required for PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 2024.
Aadhaar Card
Electricity Bill
Bank Passbook
Ration Card
Mobile Number
Income Certificate
Domicile Certificate
How To Apply for PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Online?
Follow below steps to apply for PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 2024 online.
Go to the official website, pmsuryaghar.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for 'Apply for Rooftop Solar.'
Complete the registration process.
An application form will open on the screen.
Enter all the important details like state name, mobile number, email, electricity distribution company, and more.
Now login with your registered mobile number.
Apply for the Rooftop Solar panel.
Upon receiving the approval for feasibility, arrange for any registered vendor in your DISCOM to install the plant.
After the installation is completed, submit the plant details, and then apply for net meter.
Once the net meter is installed, you can generate the commissioning certificate from the portal.
After the commissioning report is received. Send in a cancelled cheque and the bank account information using the online portal. Within 30 days, you will get the subsidy in your bank accounts.
