PM Modi Stresses on Tech, Startups at 6th NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 20 February, emphasised on the use of technology and the importance of strong startups to achieve the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) goal at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister also stressed on 'zero defect, zero effect' mantra, which he gave in August 2014 to Indian entrepreneurs for better products – a direct reference to the need to make things without causing environmental harm.

"We should enhance the use of technology and focus on the opening of new startups to strengthen its expansion to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said.