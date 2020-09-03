Twitter Account of PM Modi’s Website Hacked With Posts on Bitcoin

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked, the social media website said on Thursday, 3 September.

The account, narendramodi_in, reportedly had tweets asking people "to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19". "Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate Bitcoin...," multiple tweets read.

"Yes this account is hacked by John Wick. We have not hacked Paytm Mall," another tweet read.

The posts have since been deleted.