NPCI, PhonePe, NITI Aayog Leverage Corona to Push Digital Payment

As India grapples with a partial lockdown of cities owing to COVID-19, a specific sector has sensed an opportunity to leverage the current environment of national uncertainty... yet again.

The digital payments industry appears to be pushing the #IndiaPaySafe #IndiaStaySafe hashtags aggressively on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver an address to the nation at 8 pm. Digital payments had received a massive boost in 2016, soon after the prime minister’s 8 pm speech on 8 November, where he had announced demonetisation.

Since Thursday morning, scores of Twitter users, many of whom have joined the microblogging site in March 2020 itself, are tweeting videos of themselves with the same message “Payment karna hai? Digital karo, safe raho” (Need to make a payment? Do it digitally, stay safe).