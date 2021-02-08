‘Committed to Rules-Based Int’l Order’: PM Modi Speaks to Biden
“We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday, 8 February, saying he spoke to US President Joe Biden and discussed regional issues and their shared priorities.
"President Joe Biden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond." PM Modi tweeted.
Modi's conversation with Biden comes amid massive protests by farmers in India that have evoked reactions globally, including by the US State Department.
Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January, with Kamala Harris taking oath as the Vice President. At the time, PM Modi had congratulated him and tweeted, "We stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges."
The aftermath of the US Presidential election in November 2020 was dominated by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, peddling conspiracy theories of electoral fraud and the election being 'stolen' from him. The deep political divide in the country culminated in the storming of US Capitol building by a mob of Trump supporters on 6 January.
