Work Hard, Massage My Face With Sweat: PM Modi on His Glowing Face
Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar (Prime Minister National Children’s Awards) on Friday, 24 January, PM Narendra Modi drew a link between his “hard work” and “radiant face”, as he lauded the work done by children who won the awards in various categories.
“Someone asked me many years ago, how come you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and I sweat so much that I massage my face with it and it gives me a glow,” Modi was quoted by NDTV as saying.
Stressing on the importance of hard work, the PM went on to say:
‘Get Inspiration and Energy From You’
Modi said that he gets inspiration and energy from the children, adding that he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.
"When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... is amazing," he said.
"Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," Modi added.
The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors – innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.
The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in "tabla vadan".
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )