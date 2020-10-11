PM Modi to Launch Property Cards Under ‘SVAMITVA’ Scheme Today

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka, reported Zee News.

The move will enable villagers to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial needs.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on 24 April 2020, which fell on National Panchayati Raj Day. The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over four years (2020-2024) and would cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country.