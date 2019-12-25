Prez, PM Pay Tributes to Vajpayee on His 95th Birth Anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday, 25 December, paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.
BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee’s family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.
The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died on 16 August 2018 at AIIMS in Delhi.
He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.
He also paid tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 158th birth anniversary.
“A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of Mother India,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
“His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen,” Modi said.
