COVID-19 | ‘RBI Taken Giant Steps to Safeguard Economy’: PM Modi
Soon after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a slew of measures, include a repo rate cut on Friday, 27 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say the central bank has taken "giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the coronavirus".
"The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses," he said in a tweet.
Earlier on Friday, the RBI governor had said in a press briefing, "The need of the hour is to do whatever is necessary to shield the domestic economy from the pandemic.”
According to Das, hopes of a shallow recovery in 2020 have been dashed and there is a rising probability that large parts of the world will slip into recession.
