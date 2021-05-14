‘Feeling the Pain, Suffering of People’: PM Modi Amid COVID Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 14 May, said he is feeling the same pain that the people of the country have gone through recently, amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Such a terrible pandemic that has come after 100 years is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy in front of us. We have lost many of those who were close to us. The suffering the people of this country have endured in the recent past, the pain that many people have gone through, I am also experiencing the same," the prime minister was quoted as saying during an event to release the eighth instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.