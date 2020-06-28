Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, 28 June, said that India has shown the world its “strength and commitment” to protect its sovereignty and borders.“The world has seen India's strength and commitment to protect its sovereignty and borders; in Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories,”PM Modi said."If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers made it clear that they will not allow anyone to taint the honour of Mother India," the prime minister added, referring to the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with China.He said that India will emerge stronger from the challenges thrown by the coronavirus pandemic, and that India always saw challenges as opportunities.“There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them," he said."When will this end? Most people are asking. Others are saying that this year 2020 has not been good. Who would have imagined six or seven months back that a crisis like coronavirus pandemic would happen?” Modi added.PM Modi’s monthly address comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with over 5.28 lakh cases recorded. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.