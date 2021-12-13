ADVERTISEMENT

40 Temples Restored & Beautified: Highlights of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The project area stands at 5 lakh square feet, a massive upgrade from the previous 3,000 square feet premises.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 339-crore project – the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday, 13 December.</p></div>
Modi had laid the foundation stone on 8 March 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been completed in less than three years as planned.

On Sunday, Modi said in a tweet, "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."

Here Are the Highlights of the Projects:

  • As per a government release, 23 buildings will be inaugurated as part of the project, including a tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, and food court, among others.

  • More than 300 properties had been acquired for the project. The government release adds, "In this endeavour, the rehabilitation of around 1400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were done amicably."

  • During the destruction of the properties, more than 40 temples were "rediscovered, restored and beautified."

