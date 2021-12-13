40 Temples Restored & Beautified: Highlights of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
The project area stands at 5 lakh square feet, a massive upgrade from the previous 3,000 square feet premises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 339-crore project – the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday, 13 December.
Modi had laid the foundation stone on 8 March 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been completed in less than three years as planned.
On Sunday, Modi said in a tweet, "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."
Here Are the Highlights of the Projects:
As per a government release, 23 buildings will be inaugurated as part of the project, including a tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, and food court, among others.
More than 300 properties had been acquired for the project. The government release adds, "In this endeavour, the rehabilitation of around 1400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were done amicably."
During the destruction of the properties, more than 40 temples were "rediscovered, restored and beautified."
