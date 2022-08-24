PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 2,600-Bed Hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 24 August, inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.