PM Modi, on 2-Day Visit to Gujarat, Inaugurates Multiple Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday, 30 October, for a two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a number of projects at the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony later in the day.

Soon after he landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Modi went to former Chief Minister and late BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel's residence to pay his respect and offered his condolences to the grieving family.