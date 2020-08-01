‘Eid Mubarak’: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Extend Bakrid Greetings
“The day must inspire us for a “harmonious, inclusive society,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 1 August, tweeted greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, stating that the day must inspire us for a “harmonious, inclusive society.”
President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his greetings and asked people to maintain social distancing norms while celebrating.
“Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for well-being of one & all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy & follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread,” President Ram Nath Kovind wrote. He also tweeted the message in Hindi and Urdu.
With lockdown restrictions eased in parts of the country, including New Delhi, people visited mosques to offer prayers. The mosque authorities have urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks as preventive measures to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.