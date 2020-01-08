PM Modi Cancels Scheduled Visit to Inaugurate Khelo India in Assam
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his scheduled inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati on 10 January.
- “We had invited the Prime Minister. Till now, no confirmation has come. But informally, we have been informed that he is not coming,” Avinash Joshi, CEO of Khelo India Games told The Indian Express.
- This comes amid the All Assam Students’ Union-led protests against CAA in multiple parts of the state.
- It also comes weeks after the India-Japan summit scheduled to be held between 15-17 December in Guwahati was cancelled due to the protests.
(More details awaited)
