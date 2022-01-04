ADVERTISEMENT

'Development Needs Being Decided After Consulting With People': Modi in Manipur

The Prime Minister inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone of nine projects.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Imphal, Manipur.</p></div>
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 4 January, while addressing the public at Imphal, stated that "after 2014, there is a major shift in how the Northeast is viewed. Development needs of this region aren't merely decided from Delhi. They are decided after consulting with the people of the different states."

Modi, who was in Manipur to inaugurate and launch development projects, said in a tweet, "From the principle of 'don't look east', which dominated the corridors of power for decades, the NDA government is driven by the Mantra of 'Act East'."

Slamming the previous governments, the PM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "There was a time when Manipur was left to be on its own. I came to Manipur multiple times before I became the PM. I knew the pain in your hearts. So, after 2014, I brought the entire Government of India to your doorstep."

While addressing the public at Imphal, PM Modi said, "Sixty percent of households in Manipur have got access to clean tap water through the Har Ghar Jal programme, reflecting the commitment of the 'double-engine' government."

Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore.

The main projects that were inaugurated included a steel bridge built over the Barak river, and around 2,000 mobile towers.

He also informed that "1,80,000 houses have been sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana, 4,25,000 people have benefitted under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, and 1.5 lakh free gas and 1.3 lakh free electricity connections have been provided."

(With inputs from ANI.)

