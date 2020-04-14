Lockdown Extension & 7 Guidelines: Highlights From PM’s Address
Addressing the nation on Tuesday, 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till 3 May, following suggestions from various stakeholders including states and people.
Here are the key highlights of his address:
- The PM said that the fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in next week and that some conditional relaxations may be allowed after 20 April in places where there are no hotspots.
- Likening Indians to disciplined soldiers, he said, “By persevering through your hardships, you have saved this nation.”
- He said that India is in a stable situation compared to other nations of the world, due to its “timely, holistic and integrated efforts”.
- This display of our collective strength is a true tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, he said.
- The government will issue extensive guidelines on Wednesday, keeping in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers.
- According to the world’s experience, he said, 1,500-1,600 beds are needed when cases reach 10,000. India has over 1 lakh beds in India and over 600 hospitals ready, and facilities are being expanded.
- There is adequate stock of medicines and ration, the PM said.
- India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives, he added.
The prime minister also sought people’s support on seven counts:
- Taking care of the elderly and those who already have a history of health issues.
- Following lockdown and social distancing strictly as well as using homemade face masks mandatorily.
- Following the AYUSH ministry's advisory in order to increase immunity.
- Downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile app and encouraging others to do so.
- Helping the poor as much as possible, especially with food.
- Not laying-off employees during the lockdown period.
- Supporting the “COVID-19 warriors" on the frontlines, including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and police personnel.
The address comes on a day when the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by him in March will come to an end. In a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday, there was a 'consensus' on extending the lockdown by two more weeks.
The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 10,000-mark, with as many as 339 deaths being reported, according to the Health Ministry data.
