‘Political Animosity’: Modi Slams Bengal Govt at PM-KISAN Event
The event came amid massive protests by farmers against the three contentious farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 25 December, slammed the West Bengal government during an event to release the next instalment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme, saying he was "saddened" by the fact that 70 lakh farmers of the state are not being able to benefit from this scheme due to "political animosity".
"The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers... Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?" he was quoted as saying.
‘Some Parties Pushing Agenda by Opposing Farm Laws’
The PM on Friday released Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to over 9 crore farmers. He also interacted with farmers, where he hit out at “some parties pushing political agenda by opposing the new farm laws.”
"Some are spreading misinformation that contract farming would mean farmers will lose their lands. Thanks for clarifying that your land would remain intact," Modi said, while interacting with one set of farmers.
With farmers pressing for the repeal of the three laws and the government only willing to offer amendments, the deadlock over the issue still continues.
“The same people who are sitting in support of farmers’ protest today, are the ones who send farmers to jail in the name of protecting the environment if they happen to hurt wild animals in saving their crop.”PM Modi while interacting with farmers, as quoted by NDTV
Modi further said that the farm reforms became necessary because the poor farmers were getting poorer during the tenures of previous governments.
‘People With Political Agenda Came in Between’
While asserting that the government is ready for discussion on all the issues of farmers with an "open mind", the PM also accused "those with a political agenda" of not letting farmers engage in dialogue with the government to address their concerns.
“Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an atmanirbhar farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat... Farmers had some apprehensions about new laws, but people with political agenda came in between and introduced new unrelated demands.”PM Modi
"Those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies, but not doing anything for the mandi system in (their) own state...The groups who are talking about mandis, APMC are the ones who destroyed West Bengal, Kerala. There are no APMCs and mandis in Kerala. So, why are (there) no protests in Kerala? Why don't they start a movement there? But (they) are only misguiding the farmers of Punjab," Modi was further quoted as saying.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also listened to the PM's address from a gaushala temple in a village in southwest Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
Speaking at Mehrauli, Shah called the PM a "true well-wisher of farmers". "The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain," he was quoted as saying, adding that the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers' unions with an "open heart".
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers falling into a scale fixed by the government are transferred an amount of Rs 6,000 every year. The money is deposited in three installments, of Rs 2,000 each.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.