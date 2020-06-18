Addressing the launch of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 18 June, said "a major step is being taken today to make India self-reliant in the energy sector.""India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India (will) reduce its dependence on imports," he was quoted by ANI as saying at the launch.“For decades, the country’s coal sector was entangled in a web of captive and non-captive. It was excluded from competition, there was a big problem of transparency. After 2014, several steps were taken to change this situation. Coal sector got strengthened due to the steps taken.” PM Modi, as quoted by ANIAllowing private sector in commercial coal mining is unlocking resources of a nation with the world's fourth largest reserves, he added.His address virtually comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.66 lakh people in India, and dealt a severe blow to the economy with the stringent nationwide lockdown that lasted for over two months.Amid the pandemic, Modi has pushed for the idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)PM Modi Speaks on China But Who’ll Answer These Six Questions? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.