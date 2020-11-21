PM Modi’s ‘Bold Reforms’ to Pave Way for Economic Progress: Ambani

“PDPU is only fourteen years old. Yet, it already ranks among the Top 25 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on innovation,” the Reliance chairperson added, remarking that PDPU is a product of Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ vision, which he “cherished even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.”

Ambani also noted the need to fulfil climate change obligations, through “new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen.”

“The most important question we face is this: Can we produce the growing amounts of energy we need to sustain our economies without harming the environment?” he said while talking about the country’s energy needs.

Ambani also added that if India manages to master a “synergy between the Energy Revolution and the Fourth Industrial Revolution... we will surely be able to make India one of the most prosperous nations in the world.”