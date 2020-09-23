PM Modi Visited 58 Nations Since 2015 at Expenditure of Rs 517 Cr

The government on Tuesday, 22 September, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details on the prime minister's visits abroad since 2015, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. He said that the prime minister had visited the United States, Russia and China the most – five visits each and multiple trips to other countries like Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, reported news agency PTI.