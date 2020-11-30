PM Modi Reaches Varanasi, to Inaugurate Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 November, reached Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 30 November, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, where he will inaugurate the six-lane Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19 during his visit.

The PM will be accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will also light the first diya of the Dev Deepawali celebrations for which one lakh diyas will be lit on both sides of Ganga River, according to news agency IANS.

He will also undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit the Sarnath Archaeological Site, to witness a light and sound show on Lord Buddha.