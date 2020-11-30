PM Modi Reaches Varanasi, to Inaugurate Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 November, reached Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 30 November, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, where he will inaugurate the six-lane Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19 during his visit.
The PM will be accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will also light the first diya of the Dev Deepawali celebrations for which one lakh diyas will be lit on both sides of Ganga River, according to news agency IANS.
He will also undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit the Sarnath Archaeological Site, to witness a light and sound show on Lord Buddha.
The 73 km stretch of the newly widened, six-lane NH-19, which the PM will inaugurate, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.
The road holds much importance for UP as it is part of the golden quadrilateral Delhi-Kolkata corridor, and was made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, IANS reported.
The security arrangements were tightened across the city as the PM would be visiting Varanasi for the first time in the pandemic.
Along with heavy deployment forces, drone cameras will also be used to keep watch on any suspicious movement.
