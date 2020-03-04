PM to Not Attend ‘Holi Milan’ Events Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 4 March, said that he has decided not to participate in any ‘Holi milan’ programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
This year, Holi is on 10 March.
“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme,” the PM tweeted.
Won’t Celebrate Holi, in View of COVID-19: Nadda Follows PM’s Example
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said he will not celebrate Holi or hold any ‘Holi Milan’ function in view of the outbreak.
Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Nadda said on Twitter about an hour after the prime minister's announcement.
"The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda tweeted.
Fifteen of 21 tourists from Italy quarantined at ITBP facility tested positive for COVID-19, stated government officials on Wednesday, 4 March. Meanwhile, samples of all six people in Noida taken on Tuesday for suspected coronavirus tested negative, stated officials, reported PTI.
Amid a coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR, the demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida on Tuesday with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost.
(With inputs from PTI)
