PM to Inaugurate Atal Tunnel: All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel, which is the world’s longest motorable tunnel at an altitude of 10,040 feet on Saturday, 3 October.

Named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee the Atal Tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.